If You've Ever Wanted to Try a Bidet Toilet Seat, Now Is the Time

by Carolin Lehmann | Tue., Mar. 24, 2020 3:00 AM

When toilet paper stock is low, where do you go? Online, to pick up a bidet toilet seat attachment. These handy devices keep your nether regions squeaky clean even when toilet paper isn't readily available. They simply squirt out water to keep you feeling shower-fresh every time you go. And if you've ever wanted to try one, now is the time.

So, which bidet attachment is right for you? Shop the below top-reviewed options from Amazon and Tushy!

15 Items to Create a Comfy At-Home Office

Tushy Classic

Tushy promises that with its toilet seat attachment, you'll use 80% less toilet paper. It comes in a range of colors (in case you're in the market for a stylish bidet) and installs in only 10 minutes.

$99
$79 Tushy
Bio Bidet Slim One Smart Toilet Seat

Replace your entire toilet seat with this bidet option. It shoots out warm water so you won't catch a chill, and the seat is even heated. It also comes with a night light so that you can easily use your bidet during midnight trips to the bathroom.

$199 Amazon
Boss Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment

For another toilet seat attachment, try out this one from Boss, which installs in just 15 minutes. It has both front and rear cleaning modes and is even self-cleaning.

$150 Amazon

Chillin' at home? Make this loungewear your new work from home uniform and here's everything you need to work out from your house.

