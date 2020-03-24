EXCLUSIVE!

How Your Favorite Real Housewives Stars Are Spending Their Time During Self Quarantine

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Mar. 24, 2020 6:00 AM

The Real Housewives of Quarantine.

In order to take precautionary measures against COVID-19, many of our favorite Bravo stars are practicing social distancing. Yep, Real Housewives from all over the country have thrown on their best lounge wear and are staying at home.

So, how are these Bravolebrities spending their time in quarantine? Thankfully, The Real Housewives of New York City stars Luann de Lesseps, Tinsley Mortimer and Jill Zarin have all shared how they're keeping themselves busy during this time.

For Tinsley, it's all about health and wellness. In fact, Tinsley gave a greeting from her personal gym in the exclusive footage above.

"During this really uncertain time and, you know, we're all cooped up at home, I'm just trying to keep myself super sane," the reality TV star shared. "So, I am working out as much as I can, trying to not gain weight. All the junk food that, of course, I've gotten is stocked up on."

Outside of this wellness plan, the RHONY star revealed that she's also been consuming her "favorite Bravo shows." Not to mention, Tinsley has been enjoying a cocktail or two at her lavish home bar.

"This is what I find keeps me sane during this time," Tinsley noted while sipping on a glass of red wine.

And if this wasn't funny enough, Tinsley revealed her favorite coasters are of her mug shot.

Over at Luann's, the once Countess was taking a walk down memory lane. Per her footage, she was in the middle of putting together photo albums when she started recording. The "Feelin' Jovani" artist certainly found some gems as she showed pictures from the RHONY season 8 premiere party, from her daughter Victoria's 16th birthday bash and a charity event with Bette Midler.

"That's when we planted trees in Harlem with Bette Midler," Luann relayed while panning over the many images.

Thank you for the memories, Luann!

Jill may be in Florida with her loved ones, but she made it clear that she isn't on vacation. Specifically, the RHONY veteran explained how important it is to keep a routine during this time.

"We're busy doing a lot! It's really important in times like this that you have a routine," Jill stated. "We get up at 7:30. We get up, we go play tennis, the three of us."

According to Jill, once they're back and showered, they get dressed for the day and she works a little. By the evening, Jill said she tackles more relaxing activities, like knitting or a puzzle.

She even encouraged fans to go to JillZarin.com to follow her next knitting project.

For how other Real Housewives are spending their time, including Dolores Catania, D'Andra Simmons and Emily Simpson, be sure to watch the 2nd exclusive video above!

Real Housewives of New York season 12 premieres Thursday, Apr. 2 at 9 p.m. on Bravo!

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

