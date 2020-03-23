Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail Spark Marriage Rumors Ahead Of Baby's Due Date

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen & McKenna Aiello | Mon., Mar. 23, 2020 1:35 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and by the looks of it a thousand congratulations are in order for Michelle Williams

The pregnant actress and Hamilton director Thomas Kail have sparked speculation that they've tied the knot. Michelle and her could-be groom were recently photographed wearing bands on their wedding ring fingers. Meanwhile, Us Weekly reports via source that they did indeed secretly wed. 

Williams, who is mom to 14-year-old daughter Matilda Ledger, from her relationship with the late Heath Ledger, is currently expecting a baby with Kail. 

E! News confirmed in late Dec. 2019 that Williams was pregnant and engaged to Kail. A source shared at the time, "She's very excited to have another baby and give Matilda a sibling. She fell fast and hard for Thomas. They are very in love and excited about their future together and having a family."

Photos

Michelle Williams' Best Looks

In early January, Williams won a Best Actress honor at the 2020 Golden Globes for her role in the series that Kail directed, Fosse/Verdon. During her speech, Michelle gave a sweet shout-out to Kail and her daughter.

"Tommy and Matilda, I can't wait to come home to you," she said before exiting the stage.

Michelle Williams, Thomas Kail

TheImageDirect.com

Last April, it was revealed that Williams split from her husband, musician Phil Elverum.

"Michelle and Phil separated at the beginning of the year," a source close to the situation told People at the time. "It was an amicable spilt and they remain friends."

It was first revealed in July 2018 that the couple had secretly wed in a private ceremony in upstate New York.

E! News has reached out to Michelle's camp for comment. 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Christy McGinity Gibel

Little Women: L.A. Star Christy McGinity's Daughter Dies at 2 Weeks Old

Ecomm: J.Lo shoe line at DSW, Jennifer Lopez

9 Celebrity Designer Collaborations We're Obsessed With

Jennifer Lopez Ex-High School Sweetheart Has Died at 51

Bad Bunny, Latin Billboard

From Sunbathing Naked to Dance Parties, Bad Bunny Is Making the Most of His Self-Quarantine

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers Are Ready to Battle For Their Family Name on The Voice

Are Halsey & Yungblud Hinting at an Evan Peters Breakup?

Dr. Travis Stork

Dr. Travis Stork on the Symptoms That Separate Coronavirus From Seasonal Allergies and a Common Cold

TAGS/ Michelle Williams , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities , Weddings , Couples
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.