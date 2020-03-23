Go Inside YouTube Star Emma Chamberlain's New $4 Million Home

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Mar. 23, 2020 1:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Emma Chamberlain is forking over $3.9 million for a chic mansion in the trendy neighborhood of West Hollywood. 

Some might ask how an 18-year-old is able to afford an upscale home in the pricey Los Angeles market, but it's all quite simple really. According to a 2019 profile by the New York Times, the teen makes at least $120,000 a year and at most they estimate she could be making $2 million. 

With figures like that, it makes sense the teen, who has lived on her own since her junior year of high school, would invest in a home fitted with all the trimmings. The 4-bedroom, 4.5-bath home comes with a pool, spa, fire pit and an outdoor living with a projector. All in all, it's the perfect space for the young celebrity to kick back and relax with her close friends. 

The modern home is also the perfect blend of indoor and outdoor living, with all the perfect backgrounds for the teen's YouTube videos. 

Photos

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus' $8.5 Million Hollywood Home

To see for yourself, check out the gallery below!

Emma Chamberlain home

The MLS

Closet Goals

With sponsorships from brands like Louis Vuitton, there's no doubt this YouTuber will have no trouble filling up this massive wardrobe.

Emma Chamberlain home

The MLS

Modern Vibes

Emma can sit back and relax in this spacious living room.

Emma Chamberlain home

The MLS

Cook Up a Storm

As the creator of her own coffee brand, Emma will likely spend many an hour sipping' in this kitchen.

Article continues below

Emma Chamberlain home

The MLS

Queen of the Castle

Emma's new master suite offers expansive views of her trendy West Hollywood neighborhood.

Emma Chamberlain home

The MLS

Rub-a-Dub-Dub

After attending a bunch of star-studded events, the teen can kick off her heels and soak in the inviting tub. 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Dr. Travis Stork

Dr. Travis Stork on the Symptoms That Separate Coronavirus From Seasonal Allergies and a Common Cold

Kanye West, Taylor Swift, 2015 Grammy Awards, Candids

Taylor Swift Addresses ''What Really Matters'' After Kanye West Feud Is Reignited

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama

Even Michelle Obama Says She's Busy "Netflix and Chilling" During Coronavirus Outbreak

Pretty Woman, Julia Roberts, 30th anniversary

It'd Be a Big Mistake to Not Check Out These 30 Pretty Woman Secrets⁠—Huge!

The Fast and the Furious, Vin Diesel

Fast & Furious and More Movies We Love to Watch on E! This Week!

Maren Morris, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Maren Morris Gives Birth to Her First Child

Supernatural

Supernatural Will Get a Real Ending Despite Production Shutdown

TAGS/ YouTube , Real Estate , Celebrities , VG , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.