Nominate Your Favorite TV Actress For TV's Top Leading Lady 2020

The time has come! 

While many of us are spending a lot more time at home right now, why not have a little fun with a tournament designed to recognize some spectacular performances on TV? Over the next couple of weeks, you'll be able to vote in a tournament-style competition to determine your favorite TV actress. 

The tournament will officially start with 64 competitors, but in order to figure out who those competitors are, we need your nominations! You can submit your nomination right here, but there are just a few rules to keep in mind. 

Competitors must identify as not male and must have appeared in at least six episodes of a TV show between August 2018 and March 2020. That TV show must have premiered new episodes since August 2018, and must be broadcast on TV in the United States or primarily stream on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, CBS All Access, YouTube Originals, Disney+, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, DC Universe, or Spectrum.

Also, please don't spam us with a ton of nominations from the same person. Get your friends/fellow fans to help! Plus: if your nominee is eligible, you will get the chance to vote for them. 

If you've participated in our polls before, you may notice a slightly new process this time in an attempt to streamline and make the tournament as fair as possible. That includes the use of a new form for nominations as opposed to tweets, but we still welcome many GIFs with the hashtag #tvleadinglady.

You may be seeing tournaments of all sorts over the next few months—even some we've never done before—so if you've got an idea for a TV-related poll or tournament, let @eonlineTV know on Twitter. 

And if you want to remind yourself about the last time we ran this tournament, you can still read reigning Leading Lady Melanie Scrofano's acceptance speech

You have until tomorrow (Tuesday, March 24) at 5 p.m. to get your nominations in! The first round of voting will begin on Wednesday, March 25. 

