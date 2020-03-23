EXCLUSIVE!

This Is Us Finale Sneak Peek: What Has Beth Doubting Randall?

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Mar. 23, 2020 11:33 AM

It's the season finale of This Is Us, you know what that means: Even more Pearson family drama. E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at the fourth season finale titled "Strangers: Part Two," the sequel to its season four premiere that introduced several new characters to the series.

In the above exclusive sneak peek, Deja (Lyric Ross) says goodbye to Malik (Asante Blackk), but are interrupted by Tess (Eris Baker) and Annie (Faithe Herman). Inside, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) prepare for their trip…but it's not a happy departure. Naturally, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) is a hot topic of discussion.

"Hey Beth, do you not think the clinical trial is a good idea?" Randall asks Beth about Rebecca's planned treatment in St. Louis.

"I think that your mom made her decision. I think the tactics you used to get her to change her mind are hmm," Beth says. "I mean, did she even tell your brother that she changed her mind? ‘Cause that, that's going to be something."

Yep, baby Jack's first birthday is going to be full of Pearson family drama.

This Is Us

NBC

"Look, I just hope you know what you're doing, but you usually do, so?" Beth says.

See all the drama unfold in the exclusive sneak peek above.

The episode was written by series creator Dan Fogelman and directed by executive producer Ken Olin.

This Is Us, which has already been renewed for seasons five and six, airs its fourth season finale on Tuesday, March 24 at 9 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

