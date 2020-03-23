Jon Bon Jovi Wants Your Help to Write a Song

Jon Bon Jovi needs your help.

On Sunday, the Bon Jovi frontman revealed that he's working on a new song—and that he needs some help writing it. Inspired by recent events surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, Bon Jovi titled the song "Do What You Can" and called on fans everywhere to share their stories to fill the remaining verses of the song.

Addressing his fans with a heartfelt YouTube video, the rock legend said, "These are tough times we're going through. Uncharted territory. The great unknown. But one thing is for sure, we're gonna make it through. Now I did what I do best, which was sit down with my guitar and try to put something to words for you, maybe brighten up your day. Here's my idea: We write this one together."

So far, Bon Jovi has written the chorus and the first two verses of the song and encouraged everyone to join in as a means to spread positivity.