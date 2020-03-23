Rosie O'Donnell Raises $500,000 in Star-Studded Fundraiser for Coronavirus Relief

It's been about 18 years since The Rosie O'Donnell Show ended. On Sunday, Rosie O'Donnell brought back the classic talk show for one night only to help raise money for The Actor's Fund amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The 58-year-old host certainly had a star-studded guest list, too. Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, Morgan Freeman, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Gloria Estefan, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Cynthia Erivo, Patti LuPone, Ben Platt, Katharine McPhee, David Foster, Neil Patrick Harris, Barry Manilow, Erich Bergen, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tituss Burgess, Billy Porter, Jordin Sparks and Miranda Sings were just a few of the big names to make virtual cameos on the YouTube program.

"I'm back!" O'Donnell said during the opener.

Throughout the three-hour spectacular, guests sang songs and did interviews to help raise money for those in the performing arts and entertainment industries who are struggling amid show closures due to the pandemic. It looks like O'Donnell's program had a big impact, too. 

"1/2 a million dollars for The Actors Fund," she tweeted on Sunday. "Thank u everyone." 

According to Variety, O'Donnell was one of the donors and contributed $100,000.

Shows across the country have been impacted by the pandemic. Earlier this month, for instance, Broadway announced that it was suspending all performances. Many television programs have also suspended live studio audiences, and several film studios have postponed movie releases.

To read about other ways the coronavirus is impacting Hollywood and the entertainment industry, click here. To read more ways celebrities are helping those in need, click here.

