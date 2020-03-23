Inside the Game of Thrones Cameo on Westworld

Yes, that was Game of Thrones co-creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff on Westworld—along with one of Daenerys Targaryen's dragons.

The second episode of the long-awaited Westworld season three featured the winking cameo.

"People have often joked about Westworld, Game of Thrones crossovers," co-creator Lisa Joy said in a behind-the-scenes video. George R.R. Martin likes to joke about that. And so we thought we'd kind of indulge in that for a moment. And who better to bring to the park than Dan and Dave? And they let us borrow their dragon, so they were really good sports for the scene."