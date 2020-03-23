Enjoy These Cute Pics of Stars and Their Dogs in Honor of National Puppy Day

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Mar. 23, 2020 3:08 AM

Go ahead and call on the pup-arazzi!

In case you're having a ruff start to your week, E! News has you covered with some fun and feel-good news: Today marks National Puppy Day.

That's right, March 23 is all about celebrating our furry friends. And even if you don't have a puppy of your own, that doesn't mean you can join in on the fun.

For the unofficial holiday, we've rounded up adorable and drool-worthy (see what we did there?) pics of celebrities showing off their dogs.

Whether it's Chris Evans snapping a quick selfie with his best bud, Dodger, or Lisa Vanderpump sharing the spotlight with her fabulous Pomeranian named Giggy, these pups are certainly living their best life.

Other notable celebs with their puppies? Orlando Bloom recently posed with his dog Mighty during Fashion Week, Diane Guerrero likes to share videos and pics of her two furry babies and we all know Paris Hilton is the queen of having pets.

Photos

Stars With Their Dogs to Celebrate National Puppy Day

So if you need a little pick-me-up or want to distract yourself from work, scroll through our gallery below!

Henry Cavill, dog, Kal, National Puppy Day 2020

Henry Cavill/Instagram

Henry Cavill

A super pup deserves a super name: Kal. The Superman actor seems to have taken inspiration from his role when naming his American Akita.

Lisa Vanderpump, dog, Puffy, National Puppy Day 2020

Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo

Lisa Vanderpump

The Vanderpump Rules star shares the spotlight with her fabulous Pomeranian, Giggy.

Diane Guerrero, dog, National Puppy Day 2020

Diane Guerrero/Instagram

Diane Guerrero

"My douuuugs," the author and Orange Is the New Black star shares on Instagram of her two pups.

Orlando Bloom, TCA, Dog, Mighty, National Puppy Day 2020

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Orlando Bloom

Bloom's fluffy pup, Mighty, knows how to work a camera crew!

Megan Thee Stallion, Dog, Four, National Puppy Day 2020

Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Megan Thee Stallion

"Happy birthday to the coolest frenchie in the world," the rapper writes on Instagram of her little guy. "I love my puppy son so much and I couldn't picture my life without you."

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick, dog, Ramen, Pinot, National Puppy Day 2020

Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram

Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick

Puppy love! The Bachelor Nation couple is now a family of four with the addition of their two furry babies: Ramen and Pinot G (who are both Golden Retrievers).

J Balvin, dog, National Puppy Day 2020

J Balvin/Instagram

J Balvin

Because two is better than one! The Colores singer strikes a pose with his adorable Golden Retrievers.

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas, dog, National Puppy Day 2020

BACKGRID

Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas

Coffee run! The new couple had an adorable pup join them while out in Los Angeles.

Glenn Close, dog, Pip, 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards, National Puppy Day 2020

John Shearer/Getty Images

Glenn Close

Red carpet official! The actress posed with her dog on the blue carpet at the Independent Spirit Awards!

Chris Evans, dog, Dodger, National Puppy Day 2020

Chris Evans/Twitter

Chris Evans

No caption necessary!

Jennifer Aniston, dog, Clyde, National Puppy Day 2020

Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Jennifer Aniston

"EVERY VOTE COUNTS," the Friends alum captioned this sweet photo.

Paris Hilton, dog, Diamond, National Puppy Day 2020

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton

Smile for the camera!

Camila Cabello, dog, Eugene, National Puppy Day 2020

Trish Badger/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Camila Cabello

Strike a pose!

Justin Theroux, dog, Kuma, National Puppy Day 2020

Skyler2018 / BACKGRID

Justin Theroux

Man's best friend! The actor took his dog Kuma out for a stroll in NYC.

Tom Holland, dog, Tessa, National Puppy Day 2020

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Tom Holland

How cute is this photo? The Spider-Man actor received some love from a sweet pup in London.

Amanda Seyfried, dog, Finn, National Puppy Day 2020

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Amanda Seyfried

Work with mom! The actress and her beloved dog Finn posed for photos together in the Big Apple.

Jason Kennedy, Lauren Scruggs, dog, Bennett, National Puppy Day 2020

Courtesy Jason Kennedy

Jason Kennedy

So sweet! The In the Room host and puppy Bennett Doodle Kennedy share an adorable bonding moment.

Jason Kennedy, Lauren Scruggs, dog, Bennett, National Puppy Day 2020

Courtesy Jason Kennedy

Lauren Scruggs

And a photo with mom!

Ariana Madix, dog, Charlotte York, National Puppy Day 2020

Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Ariana Madix

That smile! 

Emily Ratajkowski, dog, Colombo, National Puppy Day 2020

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski

The actress and model's dog Colombo recently celebrated his first birthday!

