Enjoy These Cute Pics of Stars and Their Dogs in Honor of National Puppy Day

Go ahead and call on the pup-arazzi!

In case you're having a ruff start to your week, E! News has you covered with some fun and feel-good news: Today marks National Puppy Day.

That's right, March 23 is all about celebrating our furry friends. And even if you don't have a puppy of your own, that doesn't mean you can join in on the fun.

For the unofficial holiday, we've rounded up adorable and drool-worthy (see what we did there?) pics of celebrities showing off their dogs.

Whether it's Chris Evans snapping a quick selfie with his best bud, Dodger, or Lisa Vanderpump sharing the spotlight with her fabulous Pomeranian named Giggy, these pups are certainly living their best life.

Other notable celebs with their puppies? Orlando Bloom recently posed with his dog Mighty during Fashion Week, Diane Guerrero likes to share videos and pics of her two furry babies and we all know Paris Hilton is the queen of having pets.