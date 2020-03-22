Kids Are Having Birthday Parades After Their Parties Get Canceled Due to Coronavirus

It's my party... and I'll have a parade if I want to.

Because of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, many people have been practicing social distancing and are taking the necessary safety precautions. However, this means kids celebrating their birthdays in the month of March (hello, Pisces and Aries babies) had to cancel their party plans.

Despite this little hiccup, some families have found a creative and wonderful work-around: kids are having birthday parades.

One mom, Alexa Hendrickson, told E! News how she made lemons out of lemonade so her daughter, Emily, could still enjoy her special day.

"Emily had big plans for her 12th birthday," Hendrickson shared. "These plans included the traditional big family dinner and a shopping trip with friends at the [Mall of America], while also getting to assert a bit of independence there since she invited their moms to keep me company."