Antoni Porowski, Camila Mendes and More Stars Foster Dogs During Coronavirus Outbreak

During the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, animals rights advocates and celebrities are urging people who have the means and the time to help an animal in need and foster a pet from their local animal shelter.

Most recently, Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski stopped by Austin Pets Alive! and found a new furry friend in an adorable pit-beagle mixed name Neon to foster and take in.

In a video posted by Texas-based shelter, Antoni said, "It's very important for us to support local shelters because they're getting a lot less foot traffic during this pandemic [...] If you can't commit to adopting, I would encourage fostering as well."

Earlier this morning, Antoni also shared a couple of adorable videos of Neon to his Instagram Stories.

On Instagram, the shelter shared their excitement over having one of their very own furry friends find a new temporary home with Antoni. "Feeling lucky to have this temporary Austinite @antoni fostering Neon to help us during this time! If you'd like to be fab & help as well please apply to foster a dog or cat," the shelter wrote on Instagram.

The Queer Eye star isn't the only star doing their part during the coronavirus pandemic—stars like Camila Mendes, Camila Morrone and Kyle Chandlerhave also recently shared their stories of fostering or adopting a pup.