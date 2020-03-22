Idris Elba's Wife Tells Oprah She Tested Positive for Coronavirus After Choosing to Be With Him

Elba said, "On the alleged day of exposure, we were together at home...so at any point then, and prior to us knowing, exposure was- if I'd caught it, she'd certainly caught it in that time period as well."

Neither the 47-year-old actor nor his wife have reported any symptoms directly related to the coronavirus, which affects the respiratory system.

Elba said that he did have some headaches and "a little bit of an achy body," which he attributed to being in a higher altitude and traveling a lot. He said he was concerned about how his asthma, which puts him in a high-risk category, and about whether he may have infecting others before self-isolating.

"In the time period from my exposure, which is March 4, I was around my son, his nanny, my friends, I was around my mother, I was around my wife, one of her friends and then I did my whole journey to New Mexico to my work, I bought a guitar while I was here, and not to mention that the actors and the people that I've worked with in rehearsals," he said.

"So far, everyone that I've spoken to who I have been exposed to is fine," he said. "My son is fine as well—apart from driving his mother crazy around the house."

Elba has a 18-year-old daughter, Isan, and a 5-year-old son, Winston, from previous relationships.

Meanwhile, the actor and his wife are making the most out of their situation—they are spending time cleaning, cooking, playing chess, checking in with family, friends and with each other, and being creative; Elba has been serenading Dhowre with his new guitar.

"You know what? He's not bad. I don't mind him playing it," she said. "It's kind of romantic."