Kate Middleton and Prince William Share New Photo of George and Charlotte on Mother's Day

Anyone for a royal piggyback ride?

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared on their Instagram page on Sunday, which is Mother's Day in the United Kingdom, a never-before-seen photo showing them with their eldest two children, Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4. In the pic, taken by longtime royal photographer Matt Porteous, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge give the kids piggyback rides on the grounds of the family's country home in Norfolk, England.

The royal couple, who are also parents to 1 and 1/2-year-old Prince Louis, also shared a photo of a Mother's Day card that George had made his mother. It shows three red paper flowers sitting in a yellow vase with a red heart painted on it.

Kate and William's Mother's Day post also included a never-before-seen picture of the duchess as a baby, being held by her mother Carole Middleton, as well as a previously released 1989 portrait of William and brother Prince Harry as kids, sitting with their mom Princess Diana, who died in 1997. In the pic, William stands behind the Princess of Wales and joyfully puts his arms around her neck. Harry is cuddled up beside her.