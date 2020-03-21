Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean Celebrate Their 5th Wedding Anniversary

Happy anniversary, Brittany and Jason Aldean!

The country music star and his wife celebrated five years of marriage on Saturday. Brittany shared on her Instagram page a tribute to her husband alongside a photo of the two exchanging vows at their 2015 wedding ceremony overlooking the ocean in Cancún, Mexico.

"5 years ago today I made the best decision of my life by marrying you," Brittany wrote. "The road has been a little tough at times but you and I never wavered. We stuck through it all and look at us now♥️ I am forever thankful for you, our marriage, the babies you've given me and for the person you've helped me evolve into. I love you more than anything, babe❣️ As we sit on the couch in our jammies today, I couldn't be happier. Because I'm with YOU. Love you ALWAYS. Happy Anniversary."

She also shared a photo of a colorful bouquet of mixed flowers Jason gave her.