Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean Celebrate Their 5th Wedding Anniversary

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 21, 2020 2:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Happy anniversary, Brittany and Jason Aldean!

The country music star and his wife celebrated five years of marriage on Saturday. Brittany shared on her Instagram page a tribute to her husband alongside a photo of the two exchanging vows at their 2015 wedding ceremony overlooking the ocean in Cancún, Mexico.

"5 years ago today I made the best decision of my life by marrying you," Brittany wrote. "The road has been a little tough at times but you and I never wavered. We stuck through it all and look at us now♥️ I am forever thankful for you, our marriage, the babies you've given me and for the person you've helped me evolve into. I love you more than anything, babe❣️ As we sit on the couch in our jammies today, I couldn't be happier. Because I'm with YOU. Love you ALWAYS. Happy Anniversary."

She also shared a photo of a colorful bouquet of mixed flowers Jason gave her.

Photos

Celeb Wedding Dresses

The arrangement came with a note that read, "Happy 5th anniversary, my love, Jase."

"Love you," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Jason Aldean, Brittany Aldean

Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville

The singer and the former American Idol contestant, previously known as Brittany Kerr, are currently in the process of packing ahead of a move to a new home with their son Memphis Aldean, 2, and daughter Navy Rome, 1.

Aldean also has two daughters, Keeley, 17, and Kendyl, 12, from a previous marriage.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Channing Tatum, Academy Awards, Oscars 2015

Channing Tatum and Daughter Everly Go on a Father-Daughter Adventure

Josh Murray

Bachelor Alum Josh Murray Shares Cute Video of His Dog Interrupting His Home Workout

Jennifer Lopez, Selena Quintanilla

Jennifer Lopez Shares a Special Tribute to Selena Quintanilla 23 Years After Playing the Late Icon

Malika Haqq, O.T. Genasis

Malika Haqq Shows Off Her Baby Boy for the First Time in Heartwarming Post

Jana Kramer

Jana Kramer Opens Up About the ''Waves'' of Emotions She's Had Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Taylor Swift, Kanye West

Taylor Swift and Kanye West's "Famous" Phone Call Leaks Online

Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Couples

How Cassie Randolph Is Helping Boyfriend Colton Underwood Amid His Coronavirus Diagnosis

TAGS/ Jason Aldean , Weddings , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.