Jana Kramer Opens Up About the ''Waves'' of Emotions She's Had Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Jana Kramer wants people to know they aren't alone.

On Saturday, the podcast host and actress opened up about the many emotions she's felt during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

With so much uncertainty going on right now and things quickly changing, Kramer explained how this has affected her mental health.

"I think it's important to voice how you're feeling. If I'm being honest I've hit all the different waves," she began her lengthy and relatable post on Instagram. "I was naive in the beginning, terrified last week, nervous, anxious, scared and now today I'm depressed. It hit me like a damn truck this morning. Just out of no where [sic] I started crying."

She revealed that her emotions may have even "shocked" her husband, Mike Caussin.

"I was having guilt for feeling those emotions because I'm not sick, my family isn't sick so how can I be upset," she expressed. "But I believe we are entitled to feeling upset because of the times right now."