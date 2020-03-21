The Bachelor's Peter Weber Says He Plans Move Out of His Parents' House

Pilot Pete is packing his bags.

The Bachelor star Peter Weber invited fans on Instagram to ask him their most burning questions during a Q&A session on Friday.

Fans asked Peter about his favorite movie of all-time (Top Gun), his favorite karaoke song, his favorite food (Cuban food, of course), his favorite place to fly, among other things—but the juiciest question of all came from a fan asking if he had "any plans to not live at home."

To which the 28-year-old responded by belting out "I'm Leaving on a Jet Plane" by John Denver in a video with his mom and dad in the background.

He also wrote, "But real talk yes, either NYC for about a year or LA."

"Don't let the door hit you on the way out!" the Bachelor star's dad joked in the background. His mom Barbara said, "We're empty nesters!"

If you're wondering why the infamous Bachelor still lives with his parents, then let us refresh your memory.