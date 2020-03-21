Disney Channel Hunks: Where Are They Now?

Ready to relive your childhood crush?

Since we've got Disney Plus to satisfy our every Disney Channel-related whim, we thought it was a good time to look back at some of those hunks (who may or may not have been actual hunks at the time) who you totally crushed on a kid or tween or teen, back when you lived for a new Disney Channel Original movie premiere or a new episode of Even Stevens.

You might be wondering where some of those crushes are now. Do they have kids? Are they still acting? Are they married? We did our best to answer those questions for a few of those guys who probably graced many a bedroom wall back in the day.

Some of these guys are still acting regularly and you can even see them in new episodes on a weekly basis. Some haven't acted in years, almost since their DCOMs premiered, but we love them all equally.