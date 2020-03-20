Bella Hadid Poses Topless With a Burrito to Encourage Social Distancing

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Mar. 20, 2020 5:56 PM
Bella Hadidis using her celebrity status and a burrito as a way to inform people of the importance of social distancing as the coronavirus continues to spread.
Multiple celebrities have shared their own messages of encouragement on social media, but Bella is taking things up a notch with her Instagram photo. The model took off her top, grabbed her burrito and took a selfie as a way to grab the attention of her millions of Instagram followers.
"Me and my burrito telling you to stay inside! not only for the sake of just yourself but also for literally the entire world and all of the people that you love," she captions the photo.
The 23-year-old continues, "It's crazy because all we have to do is work together to slow down this virus and people are still having trouble understanding that.. don't be selfish!" She then rattles off a list of activities that people can partake in while indoors, including knitting, meditating and hanging out with pets.
She even points out that pets are probably "super excited" by the increased amount of quality time they're experiencing as a result of the social distancing.
More importantly, the model hopes the reader comes out of this all as a "better person."
And, last, but certainly not least, she tells people: "Not new news but... wash those damn hands people!"
To see how other celebrities are working to spread happiness and health in this time, check out this story!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?