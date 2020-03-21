Vote: Which TV Character Would You Be Down to Be Quarantined With

  • By
    &

by Kelsey Klemme | Sat., Mar. 21, 2020 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

All of the best TV shows have one thing in common: Characters we love so much, we almost consider them friends.

So, as we spend day after day in front binging our favorite series while social distancing, we naturally find ourselves wondering which of our favorite fictional pals would be the best partner in crime to stay in and have a movie marathon with.

We've rounded up 20 of the characters who we'd be down to quarantine ourselves with and now we're asking you to sound off on which one would be your first choice.

Perhaps you're thinking in practical terms, so someone like Dwight Schrute from The Office makes sense to you, since you can take refuge on his giant beet farm, or Dr. Cristina Yang, who you know would be able to take care of you.

Then again, you may want a pick-me-up to lift your spirits, and rooming with Elaine Benes and her dancing from Seinfeld or the lovable Joey Tribbiani from Friends would make you happiest.

Read

Flight Attendants Surprise Students With In-Flight Graduation After Coronavirus Postpones Ceremony

Check out the characters below that we rounded up as our top contenders, and then vote for which one you'd share your last roll of toilet paper with.

The Mindy Project, Mindy Kaling

Universal Television/Hulu

Dr. Mindy Lahiri, The Mindy Project

Our social distancing gameplan includes watching a ton of rom-coms, something that Mindy Lahiri would be down with as she provides hilarious, witty commentary.

Pros: It seems smart to hang out with a doctor right around now

Cons: You'd have to keep her from texting her exes

Big Little Lies

HBO

Renata Klein, Big Little Lies

She will not not be healthy! Being stuck with Renata Klein could be the perfect way to learn how to channel your inner boss bitch energy.

Pros: She can throw a great costume party (for fewer than 10 people!)

Cons: Will destroy your train set

Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Amazon

Fleabag, Fleabag

When we're all by ourselves for too long, we also find ourselves facing the fourth wall and talking to no one, kind of like our favorite, Fleabag.

Pros: Owns a sandwich shop that would keep us happily fed

Cons: Smarter and funnier than us

Article continues below

The Good Place Series Finale

NBC

Chidi Anagonye, The Good Place

Right now the world feels a little like the Bad Place, so who better to be in the thick of it with than a guy who was able to get out and to the Good Place while being an ethical king?

Pros: Can teach us all about philosophy with the down time

Cons: Will be indecisive about everything

Seinfeld - Elaine Benes dance, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Sony Pictures Television

Elaine Benes, Seinfeld

Seinfeld was one of the most iconic shows for years, even though it wasn't really about anything, meaning someone like Elaine will know how to keep us entertained when really not much is going on as we hunker down.

Pros: Can teach us some amazing dance moves

Cons: Is banned from the best soup spot

Friends, Joey, National Pizza Day

NBC

Joey Tribbiani, Friends

How you doin'? We'd be doing much better if we got to spend our days with this hilarious, lovable character who loves food as much as us.

Pros: Would be down to eat pizza every night with us

Cons: Is gullible and would probably fall for some fake news

Article continues below

Rafael Barba, Law & Order: SVU

NBC

Rafael Barba, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

In chaotic times, we look to calming people, such as Rafael Barba from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, whose intelligence and professionalism would keep us grounded.

Pros: Is both brains and beauty to be around

Cons: Would win every argument you get into

Ashton Kutcher, That '70s Show

20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Michael Kelso, That '70s Show

Sometimes in the face of uncertainty, you want to just relax with someone who doesn't take things so seriously, which is why Michael Kelso could be the perfect partner in crime.

Pros: Would have the perfect munchies for a long lockdown

Cons: Would probably be too high to help if you were in danger

Amy Poehler, Parks and Recreation, Parks and Rec

Tyler Golden/NBC

Leslie Knope, Parks and Rec

Leslie Knope was built for a situation like this, where she would be simultaneously working with the government to fix this while also crafting you thoughtful, unique gifts.

Pros: Would already be talking to the government on a 37-point plan to fix things

Cons: Would eat all of your stockpiled waffles

Article continues below

Jane Krakowski, 30 Rock, Real Pregnancy

NBC

Jenna Maroney, 30 Rock

Listen up fives, a ten is speaking! Jenna Maroney with her hilarious one-liners would be the perfect person to be around to take our mind off of anything going on outside.

Pros: Has a copy of the Rural Juror to watch over and over

Cons: Will freak out it you get any more attention than her

Grey's Anatomy, Sandra Oh

ABC/Ron Tom

Dr. Cristina Yang, Grey's Anatomy

Hanging out with one of the smartest doctors from the Seattle Grace Hospital just seems practical, but Cristina also proved time and time again she is an equally good friend, too.

Pros: Knows everything about medicine and would be able to take care of you

Cons: Would be overly competitive when playing board games

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace, Will and Grace

Karen Walker, Will & Grace

If your limited grocery trips have included stocking up the wine, then the character you know you'd want to be hanging with until this is all over is none other than the hilarious and candid Karen Walker.

Pros: Would turn your lockdown into a party

Cons: You'll be hungover every day

Article continues below

National Wine Day, Olivia Pope

ABC

Olivia Pope, Scandal

Olivia Pope has handled scandals with political figures, including the President, so you can count on her to handle a pandemic situation, all while giving you a monologue that will make you feel like an invincible Gladiator.

Pros: Is connected to high-ranking people and would know what's going on first

Cons: Is also connected to underground criminal organizations that sort of put you in danger

Rainn Wilson, The Office

NBC

Dwight Schrute, The Office

An emergency situation is exactly the sort of thing a volunteer sheriff's deputy like Dwight Schrute has been training for, so you know you're in good hands as you binge Battlestar Galactica together.

Pros: Has a beet farm you can take refuge on

Cons: Having to share that beet farm with his weird cousin, Mose

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Peter Hopper Stone/ABC

Phil Dunphy, Modern Family

When things feel a little scary, we find ourselves kind of wanting a parental figure, which is why hanging out with one of America's favorite fictional dads could make us feel like everything will be just right.

Pros: Will have plenty of dad jokes to get you through this

Cons: Too many dad jokes to get you through this

Article continues below

Schitt's Creek

Pop TV

Alexis Rose, Schitt's Creek

Perhaps now is the best time to embrace small-town living, and who better to do that with than someone whose family owns its own town and has a motel to post up in.

Pros: Can get you a first look at her mom's movie, The Crows Have Eyes 3

Cons: Will get under your skin constantly by saying "Ew, [insert your first name here]" if you get sick

Leighton Meester, Gossip Girl

The CW

Blair Waldorf, Gossip Girl

Gossip girl, here, and the Upper East Side socialite that anyone would want to hang out with for the next few weeks is naturally Blair, who would tackle this situation in style.

Pros: B would have all the scoop and gossip, which would be our entertainment while in quarantine

Cons: She would judge us for wearing sweats all day, since she'd no doubt have a face mask that matches her headband

Ilana, Abbi, Broad City

Comedy Central

Abbi and Ilana, Broad City

Who wouldn't want to be the third-wheel to these besties who would no doubt make us laugh during these trying times?

Pros: Abbi knows how to clean up vomit and somehow Ilana would be thriving during all of this

Cons: Would have to be locked in a small New York City apartment

Article continues below

Stranger Things Costumes, Season 3

Netflix

Steve Harrington, Stranger Things

When you're facing down disaster, it helps to be with someone who knows a thing or two about coming out of one alive...and, in Steve's case, with amazing hair.

Pros: Steve knows how to swing a bat

Cons: That doesn't help in this situation

You, Lifetime, Penn Badgley

Lifetime

Joe Goldberg, You

If you are looking to be alone with someone who knows everything about you, like literally everything because they have been secretly stalking you, then this is your best bet.

Pros: Has a clear box to take shelter in

Cons: IS A MURDERER

TV Characters Quarantine
Which TV character would you want to be quarantined with?
3.2%
0.0%
8.1%
1.6%
6.5%
14.5%
1.6%
3.2%
8.1%
1.6%
6.5%
4.8%
8.1%
4.8%
11.3%
6.5%
1.6%
3.2%
4.8%
0.0%

Trending Stories

Latest News
Matthew Morrison, Disney

How Matthew Morrison Is Spreading Disney Magic to His Family and Fans During the Coronavirus

E-Comm: National Perfume Day

Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian & More Celebrity Perfumes That'll Be Your New Favorite Scent

Zac Efron, High School Musical, Disney Channel hunks, then and now

Disney Channel Hunks: Where Are They Now?

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, Joseph Maldonado, Joe Exotic

Why Netflix's Tiger King Is Worth a Binge: Here's the Wild True Story

Colton Underwood Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Ecomm: Just 23 Things to Make You Happy

Just 23 Things to Make You Happy

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid Poses Topless With a Burrito to Encourage Social Distancing

TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , Top Stories , Apple News , Celebrities , VG , TV
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.