Work(out) From Home: Erin Lim's Trainer Shares the Equipment-Free Circuit That Will Tone All Over

Welcoming to Erin Lim's show. Nope, not The Rundown. We're talking about the gun show.

"If y'all need something else to call Erin," longtime trainer Hannah Joy tells E! News of her dedicated client, "her name at the gym is Guns Lim." So now you know. Joked Lim, "That's what they call me in these streets, so, uh, change your phone book."

For those, uh, gunning for their own nickname and the sculpted arms (and legs, booty and core) to match, Joy has agreed to walk E! News through the circuit training session she uses on Lim. One that, conveniently, in this era of gym closures and social distancing, requires neither equipment nor heavy lifting.