Ranking the 20 Best NSYNC Songs Ever

It's hard to overstate just how big a deal NSYNC's No Strings Attached was.

The second studio album from the seminal boy band, which celebrates its 20th anniversary on Saturday, March 21, catapulted them into global superstars upon its release. Debuting at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 with first-week sales of 2.4 million, a record that wouldn't be topped until Adele releases 25 some 15 years later, the album was, without a doubt, them at the pinnacle of their power.

None of us knew at the time that, in just two short years, Justin Timberlake would go his own way and become a global superstar in his own right, leaving his pals JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone behind. We were too busy losing our s--t to hits like "Bye Bye Bye," "It's Gonna Be Me" and "This I Promise You."

With the 20th anniversary of the landmark album in mind, it got us thinking about some of the debates that used to rage around the band. You know, questions like, Who's better: NSYNC or Backstreet Boys? and Who's better: JT or JC? While those two queries could be argued endlessly with no one ever reaching a consensus, there's one thing we feel comfortable to unequivocally proclaim. And that's which NSYNC song is the best.

So, in honor of 20 years of No Strings Attached, we present our countdown of the 20 best NSYNC songs ever released.