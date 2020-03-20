Andy Cohen Tests Positive for Coronavirus

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Mar. 20, 2020 3:23 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Andy Cohen revealed Friday that he tested positive for coronavirus. 

The Bravo star shared the news just hours after it was announced that Watch What Happens Live would begin broadcasting again from New York City apartment this coming Sunday. Scheduled guests included John Mayer, Jerry O'Connell, NeNe Leakesand Ramona Singer

"After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus," Cohen wrote alongside a selfie of in bed. "As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves."

Over the past week, Andy continued taping his SiriusXM radio show from home. 

Stars from across the Bravo universe and beyond have sent their well-wishes to the 51-year-old. 

Photos

Stars With Coronavirus

Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder commented, "We love you Andy. Sending prayers your way." Shep Rose of Southern Charm responded to the news with, "Oh man. Damn. Get better buddy. You'll be back to making people happy in no time."

"Speedy recovery I know you will be fine. Love Love Love you," Real Housewives star Teresa Giudicecommented. 

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Bravo

Andy's close pal John Mayer wrote, "Rest up. Love you with all my heart." Meanwhile, Kelly Ripashared, "Oh nooooooo Andy. I'm so sorry. I love you," while celebrity friends like Sarah Jessica ParkerBrad Goreski and Christina Hendricks all sent their love. 

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

Latest News
Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Denim Outfits

Justin Timberlake Defends His and Britney Spears' Iconic Denim Looks Nearly 20 Years Later

David Beckham, #IStayHomeFor Challenge

David Beckham and More Stars Pledging #IStayHomeFor During Coronavirus Outbreak

Jen Garner on the Sax, Tom Brady Leaves NE & J.Lo & A-Rod on TikTok

Why The Weeknd's New Album Is Definitely About Bella Hadid

Kylie Jenner Shares "Stay at Home" Tips

Christian Siriano

Project Runway's Christian Siriano Making Masks for Medical Workers Fighting COVID-19

Trolls World Tour

Every Movie Getting Released Early On-Demand and Streaming for Your Viewing Pleasure

TAGS/ Andy Cohen , Coronavirus , , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.