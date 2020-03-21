Why Netflix's Tiger King Is Worth a Binge: Here's the Wild True Story

"Animal people are nuts, man. And I might be one of em, I don't know. But they're all half out there, man, they're crazy."

"The monkey people are a little bit different, they're kinda strange. But the big cat people are backstabbin' pieces of s--t."

So offer a couple of the colorful characters in Tiger King, a seven-episode series that just dropped on Netflix that tells the stranger-than-fiction tale of Joe Exotic, the owner of an big cat park in Oklahoma who was convicted last year of trying to put a hit out on animal welfare activist Carole Baskin.

Lyin' and tigers and swears, oh my!