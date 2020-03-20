The Bachelor's Colton Underwood Tests Positive For Coronavirus

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Mar. 20, 2020 2:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Colton Underwood is the latest celebrity to reveal they've contracted the coronavirus.

On Friday, the former Bachelor front-man took to Instagram to reveal he tested positive for coronavirus this week. "My symptoms started a few days ago, I was tested and just received my results today. For anyone out there that is hesitant to self quarantine... please do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stay home," he captioned an Instagram Live video. "We will all beat this and come out stronger on the other side. I'll keep you posted, Love y'all."

Despite the diagnosis, the star is taking this as an opportunity to encourage people to social distance, as the government has advised. On Instagram Live he tried to educate those who believe the virus is "for the elderly people." He says, "I want to let you guys know, I am 28, I consider myself pretty healthy—I workout regularly, I eat healthy. I became symptomatic a few days ago."

Photos

Stars With Coronavirus

Physically, the star looks to be in good health, but he says this illness has actually "been kicking my ass." 

"The main thing is I can't even walk up a flight of stairs without being out of breath or going to the bathroom without having to sit down because I'm exhausted," he says of his symptoms.

But, again, the 28-year-old is not saying this to spread "fear or panic," he simply wants to remind his followers to "stay at home, do your part, take care of yourselves, take care of one another."

As for how he's handling the diagnosis, Colton says he's "fortunate" to be resting at girlfriend Cassie Randolph's house in Huntington Beach, where Cassie, her family and himself will be social distancing for the foreseeable future. 

Jade RoperBen Higgins and many more from Bachelor Nation all commented with their love and well-wishes for the star, including girlfriend Cassie, who commented, "Love you."

Trending Stories

Latest News
Best Rom-Coms

20 of the Best Romantic Comedies You Can Binge-Watch Right Now

E-Comm: Shopping, Sales

Brands Giving Back Today & This Weekend's Best Sales

Rex Simon and Meghan, Split

Meghan Markle's Former Co-Star Says He Was Bribed With $70,000 to Lie About Their Relationship

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Seeks Restraining Order Against Fan Behind Alleged Trespassing

Grey's Anatomy, Station 19

Grey's Anatomy, The Resident Among TV Shows Donating Medical Supplies to Fight Coronavirus

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Coronavirus

Prince William and Kate Middleton Visit London Ambulance Service Control Room Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Ecomm: Animal Crossing is here!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Is Here! See All the Super Cute Swag You'll Want

TAGS/ Colton Underwood , Coronavirus , The Bachelor , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.