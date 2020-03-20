The Bachelor's Colton Underwood Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Colton Underwood is the latest celebrity to reveal they've contracted the coronavirus.

On Friday, the former Bachelor front-man took to Instagram to reveal he tested positive for coronavirus this week. "My symptoms started a few days ago, I was tested and just received my results today. For anyone out there that is hesitant to self quarantine... please do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stay home," he captioned an Instagram Live video. "We will all beat this and come out stronger on the other side. I'll keep you posted, Love y'all."

Despite the diagnosis, the star is taking this as an opportunity to encourage people to social distance, as the government has advised. On Instagram Live he tried to educate those who believe the virus is "for the elderly people." He says, "I want to let you guys know, I am 28, I consider myself pretty healthy—I workout regularly, I eat healthy. I became symptomatic a few days ago."