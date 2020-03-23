The Inspiring Story of How Ben Higgins Finally Found His Girl

Fittingly, for a man once so heartbroken he declared that dating felt "like a chore", their initial interactions were more low-pressure than your standard dinner-and-a-movie arrangements.

With Clarke in Nashville and the podcaster and co-founder of the Generous Coffee charity based in Denver, they connected over the phone and lengthy Facebook chats. "Long-distance has its benefits because it forces us to be intentional with our time," he explained to Us Weekly. And they did just that, covering ground such as their shared Christian faith and commitment to charity.

A crash course in their individual histories was touched on as well, the confounder of SweatNET Nashville and SweatNET Denver not being one of the millions who tuned in to watch Higgins romance 28 aspiring brides back in 2016.

And while their one mutual connection, Wells Adams, admittedly knew little about his fellow Ole Miss alum, he offered up a stamp of approval anyway. "When I first started talking to Jess, I texted Wells because I saw that we both followed her and I asked what do you know about this Jessica Clarke girl?" he said on Almost Famous. "And he goes I know she's beautiful and if you're talking to her, you're a lucky guy."