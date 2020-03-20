Meghan Markle's Former Co-Star Says He Was Bribed With $70,000 to Lie About Their Relationship

Meghan Markle's former Cuts co-star is revealing the lengths the British media went to to create a story about her life before Prince Harry.

Simon Rex, who previously dated Paris Hilton, claims a British tabloid offered him $70,000 to lie and say he "actually hooked up" with the future Duchess of Sussex. "I said no to a lot of money because I didn't feel right lying and f--king up the royal f--king family," he shares on the Hollywood Raw podcast. "It was a lot of money, man. I think they offered me like $70,000."

He says the one lunch and their interactions on the set of Cuts was the "extent" of their relationship. The Scary Movie 3 star states, "Nothing happened. We never even kissed. We hung out once in a very non-datey way."

This runs counter to his 2018 interview, in which he joked they never went on a second date, because when he "started kissing her it was obvious that I had garlic breath."