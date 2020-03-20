What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for March 21-22

So...anyone in desperate need of something new to watch?

As we all continue to practice social distancing in the midst of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, we're been practicing what we like to call "binge approaching," turning to our TVs and streaming devices for some much needed comfort and distraction.

Should you be looking for something new (or old) to stream, E!'s What to Watch is here to provide some options for this weekend, March 21-22. Spoiler alert: just because we just celebrated the first day of Spring doesn't mean you can't celebrate Christmas right now. (So good news for those of you who were too lazy to take down your decorations!)

From Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington's secret-filled new drama everyone is tweeting about to the resurgence of a reality TV legend to a kid-friendly option that isn't Frozen or Frozen 2, we've got something for whatever mood you're in and whichever streaming services you are subscribed to.