Prince William and Kate Middleton Visit London Ambulance Service Control Room Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The control room, which serves southeast London, has been experiencing increased demand on the NHS 111 service. According to a press release shared by the Palace, the London Ambulance Service, which takes calls from both the control rooms in Croydon and in Barking, have been receiving at least five times the usual rate of calls. In addition, it runs two 999 control rooms, which has been receiving nearly 8,000 calls a day.

"Our staff are working incredibly hard in all four of our call centers, taking more than twice as many calls as usual," London Ambulance Service CEO Garrett Emmerson said in a statement. "It has therefore been an incredible boost to staff to be able to meet with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Their Royal Highnesses spoke to some of our 111 call handlers and clinicians who are extraordinarily busy as we work hard to support Londoners and the wider NHS."

William and Kate also learned about ways members of the public can help alleviate this kind of pressure by visiting the nhs.uk/coronavirus website before contacting 111.

"It was also brilliant to see the great online tools for those with mild symptoms or worries." William continued in his statement. "All of us have a part to play if we're going to protect the most vulnerable. That means acting on the latest expert advice, staying home if we or those we live with have symptoms, and avoiding non-essential contact to help reduce the spread of the virus."