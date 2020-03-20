Ellen DeGeneres Is Checking in on Jennifer Aniston Every 30 Minutes Amid Social Distancing

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Mar. 20, 2020 12:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Could Ellen DeGeneresbe a better friend?

The Ellen DeGeneres Show suspended production last week amid the coronavirus pandemic and like millions of people worldwide, the host is currently social distancing. She's also checking up on her famous friends, and during this time of no televised celebrity interviews, she has been offering the next best thing—videos of their personal phone calls.

In recent days, she has shared videos of herself phoning stars like  Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica BielTiffany Haddish and friend Kevin Hart and John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen. On Friday, she checked up on Jennifer Aniston. A lot.

"What are you doin'?" DeGeneres asked the actress over the phone, as seen in an Instagram video posted on Friday.

"Uh, well not much different than the last time we spoke about 30 minutes ago," Aniston replied.

Photos

Celebs Giving Back Throughout the Coronavirus Pandemic

"I thought you started a new project or something," DeGeneres said.

"No actually, I'm still cleaning out my closet, so that's still happening. How's your puzzle coming along?" Aniston asked.

On Monday, DeGeneres shared a video of herself trying to work on a 4,000-piece puzzle, and then giving up.

"The table wasn't big enough. I had to get rid of it," she told Aniston. "I mean I really had good intentions, but the table was too small, so I had to get rid of it."

Aniston suggested she try to piece the puzzle together on the floor.

"Courteney [Cox] suggested that too. We have four dogs and two cats," DeGeneres said, referring to her and wife Portia De Rossi's pets. "There's no way I can do a puzzle on the floor. That's not possible."

"I'll call you in 30 minutes and see what you're doing," she added.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Colton Underwood, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

The Bachelor's Colton Underwood Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Best Rom-Coms

20 of the Best Romantic Comedies You Can Binge-Watch Right Now

E-Comm: Shopping, Sales

Brands Giving Back Today & This Weekend's Best Sales

Rex Simon and Meghan, Split

Meghan Markle's Former Co-Star Says He Was Bribed With $70,000 to Lie About Their Relationship

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Seeks Restraining Order Against Fan Behind Alleged Trespassing

Grey's Anatomy, Station 19

Grey's Anatomy, The Resident Among TV Shows Donating Medical Supplies to Fight Coronavirus

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Coronavirus

Prince William and Kate Middleton Visit London Ambulance Service Control Room Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

TAGS/ Ellen DeGeneres , Jennifer Aniston , Coronavirus , , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.