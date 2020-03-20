20 of the Best Romantic Comedies You Can Binge-Watch Right Now

We could all use a little more love and laughter these days. So why not watch a romantic comedy?

With social distancing keeping many people at home, now is a great time to revisit some of the classics. Who could forget Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan in When Harry Met Sally… or Julia Roberts and Cameron Diaz in My Best Friend's Wedding? There are also fan favorites like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Bridget Jones's Diary and 10 Things I Hate About You. Now the only question is: How do you pick the one?

Luckily, you don't have to. Viewers can watch all the rom-coms their hearts desire via streaming services. You don't even need to leave your couch to fall head over heels in love with these stories all over again.

So, pop some popcorn, grab a blanket and settle in. Need a little help deciding where to start?