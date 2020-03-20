Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Helpful Tips to Combat Loneliness Amid Social Distancing

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are here for you in these scary times.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted on their Instagram on Friday tips to combat loneliness, as they and millions of people around the world practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"With everything going on, it's a lot to take in," their post read. "Many of us may feel confused. Or alone, or anxious or scared...and in isolation, some of us may just feel bored, or that you don't know what to do with yourself without your normal routine. It's perfectly normal to be feeling any of these things."

"Our emotional well-being is challenged everyday whether we realise it or not, but our lives are usually filled with distractions. Now with constantly changing COVID coverage, we are all adjusting to this new normal and the feelings that come with it," they continued. "But here's the good thing (because right now we need to hear good things, right?): Yes, there is isolation and physical distancing, but there doesn't have to be loneliness."

Harry and Meghan promoted non-profit organizations that can help and are seeking new volunteers—Crisis Text Line, Shout UK, CTL Ireland and Kids Help Phone—which is based in Canada, where they have been living over the past few months.