Kourtney Kardashian's Reaction to Being Called "Mrs. West" Is Solid Gold

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Mar. 20, 2020 10:29 AM

Everyone knows Kim Kardashian is Mrs. West—well, except this person. 

Over on Instagram, older sister Kourtney Kardashian shared a snap from her Health cover shoot, shot by photographer Greg Swales. In the portrait, the reality star poses in a bralette and bottoms layered under a trench coat, her long, dark hair cascading from a pony tail down her shoulder. 

"I always love shooting with @gregswalesart my @healthmagazine cover story is out now," the Poosh founder wrote. 

However, it was a remark in the comment section that had people talking. "Mrs West [thumbs up emoji]," a comment read, a reference to Kim, who is married to Kanye West

Well, it certainly did not go unnoticed by Kardashian nor her fans. Kourt's response? 

"I'm Miss Kardashian," she wrote back. *Cue the mic drop*

Kourtney Kardashian's Best Moments of the Decade

Of course, that didn't stop fans from trolling the mom of three, too, to note that it should be "Ms. Kardashian." Nevertheless, don't mistake Kourtney for her famous sister. 

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kourtney is seeing less of her married sibling in person. 

"I was organizing my photos in my phone and found this and miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined," Kim wrote to her fans this week. "It's hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else's."

"PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus," Kim urged. "We will all get through this! #TogetherApart"

