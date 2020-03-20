Watch Niall Horan Give a Mini Tour of His House During Live Interview

Nice to see ya, Niall!

On Friday, Niall Horan gave his friends at Capital FM a tour of his house during his interview with The Capital Breakfast Show. Joining the British radio hosts from his living room via FaceTime, the One Direction alum treated fans to a mini tour of where he's been Netflix and chilling during this period of social distancing.

"I literally haven't left this room for a very long period," Niall told the hosts. "It's just, it's strange to be on your own for this amount of time."

Carrying on with the tour, the "Nice To Meet Ya" singer continued, "There's my piano. I call that the hit machine. There's the [television] in the corner," adding, "I've just been watching loads of Netflix and doing what everyone else is basically doing."

Another way that Niall has been passing the time is by connecting with fans via social media. Earlier this week, he hosted an Instagram Live and performed songs from his new album Heartbreak Weather.