Run, From Vicky Jones and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Looks Like It'll Be the Perfect Distraction

So, you make a pact with a now-ex to take off whenever one of you sends a message that simply says "RUN." What do you do when you get that text 17 years later? That's what Run, the new HBO series from Vicky Jones, is all about. Executive produced by Jones and Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Run stars Merritt Wever of Nurse Jackie and Unbelievable fame as Ruby Richardson, as well as Star Wars' Domhnall Gleeson as Billy Johnson.

Described as a romantic comedy thriller, the series follows Ruby after she walks away from her life in the suburb to join Billy on a trip across America.