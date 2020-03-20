Jessica Simpson Celebrates "Sweet Baby Girl" Birdie Mae's 1st Birthday

Happy birthday, Birdie Mae.

Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson's youngest daughter turned 1 on Thursday. They hosted a small celebration for her and the singer and fashion designer paid tribute to her littlest love on Instagram.

"Happy 1st Birthday my angel Birdie Mae!" Simpson wrote, alongside a photo of the child wearing a white dress and pink rose flower crown while sitting beside an elaborate balloon display.

"You have created in me a healing purposeful life to live most fully and love most deeply," she continued. "With you my soul has been set free to the beauty of pure light. You guide me to shine because your heartbeat connected me to mine. Sweet baby girl, you have illuminated all of our worlds with your bright mystical star-bursting smile. I am forever yours, you are forever mine. Life get ready because the both of us were born ready. I love you! #BIRDIEMAE"