Kylie Jenner Shares Her Tips for Beating Boredom While Social Distancing

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Mar. 20, 2020 8:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Looking for ways to stay occupied while social distancing? Kylie Jenner is here to help.

The 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Thursday and revealed how she's been keeping busy at home amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The makeup mogul recalled how she "didn't leave the house" near the end of her pregnancy with Stormi Webster—as she wanted to keep the baby news a secret. 

"It was my choice to do that, so I never let myself get bored," she said. "I watched movies; I read books; I would do full spa days and take long baths; do masks; take care of my skin; take care of my hair." 

Jenner also said she did "so many puzzles," noting they were "underrated." 

Now that she's social distancing, noting she's on her ninth day, she's doing many of the same activities. For instance, she said she's doing more puzzles and watching Westworld

"[I'm also] spending more time with my daughter—cooking, reading," she continued. "Being at home is fun."

Photos

Celebs Giving Back Throughout the Coronavirus Pandemic

The video came shortly after Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams asked influencers, including Jenner, to help young people understand the severity of the global coronavirus pandemic. 

"The coronavirus is a real thing," Jenner said in the Instagram Stories clip. "I listened to the Surgeon General this morning….Even though I've already been doing my daily reminders, he definitely encouraged me to come on here and talk to you guys so you can see me and hear me."

She then asked her 166 million followers to "please stay inside." 

"Practice social distancing, self-quarantine," she reiterated. "If you live with your parents, you don't want to go home [and] get your parents sick. You might have it and not even know and be affecting other people. It's serious, and the only way that we're going to slow this down is if we do this—since there's not a cure right now. Nobody is immune to this, millennials are not immune to this."

She also expressed her love for her fans and told them "we're going to get through this." In addition, she advised other influencers to spread the message and encourage social distancing.

In fact, Kim Kardashian recently shared she and her sisters "are all social distancing and staying away from each other, all separately self-quarantined."

"It's hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else's," she continued. "PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this!"

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 only on E!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Run

Run, From Vicky Jones and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Looks Like It'll Be the Perfect Distraction

Bella Hadid, The Weeknd

Why Fans Think The Weeknd's After Hours Album Is a Tribute to Bella Hadid

Savannah Guthrie, Today

Today's Savannah Guthrie Gives an Adorable Update From the "Bedhead Bureau" With Her Kids

Eric Johnson, Jessica Simpson, Birdie Mae Johnson, Ace Knute Johnson, Maxwell Drew Johnson

Jessica Simpson Celebrates "Sweet Baby Girl" Birdie Mae's 1st Birthday

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Meet 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' "Colorful Weirdo" Erika

Dating App Filters Out Dummies

Kourtney Kardashian, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Why Kourtney Kardashian Felt Like She Was on a "Hamster Wheel" Juggling Work & Family

TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Kim Kardashian , Kardashian News , Celebrities , Coronavirus , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.