Meet 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' "Colorful Weirdo" Erika

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Mar. 20, 2020 8:00 AM
She's got two-toned hair, is 24 years old, is from Australia and is part of the 90 Day Fiancé's first same-sex couple—meet Erika, one of the new 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season four stars.
Erika hails from Port Augusta, Australia and is a photographer. "I love it. I get to be creative and work for myself," she says in the exclusive sneak peek above. "I don't have a lot of boundaries, which is really important because my lifestyle is just not conventional."
"I am very independent, and I like doing whatever I want to do. To me, living loudly is very important. I'm just a very colorful weirdo," she continues in the exclusive sneak peek above.
She met Stephanie, a 29-year-old American, online through Stephanie's YouTube videos, and the two struck up a friendship before confessing to romantic feelings. Now, Stephanie, who is taking great risk to her health given her rare bone marrow disorder, is traveling Down Under to meet Erika.
"I am very attracted to the fact that she's very unapologetic about who she is. She's loud, she's funny, she likes to be proud of her sexual-ness," Erika says about Stephanie.
But Stephanie has yet to come out as bisexual to her family. As far as they know, she's going to meet Erika as just a friend.
"We seem to have this really genuine, beautiful thing that I've never felt before," Erika says.
Will their online romance translate to the real world?
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.
