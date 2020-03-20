Meet 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' "Colorful Weirdo" Erika

She's got two-toned hair, is 24 years old, is from Australia and is part of the 90 Day Fiancé's first same-sex couple—meet Erika, one of the new 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season four stars.

Erika hails from Port Augusta, Australia and is a photographer. "I love it. I get to be creative and work for myself," she says in the exclusive sneak peek above. "I don't have a lot of boundaries, which is really important because my lifestyle is just not conventional."

"I am very independent, and I like doing whatever I want to do. To me, living loudly is very important. I'm just a very colorful weirdo," she continues in the exclusive sneak peek above.