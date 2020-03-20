Baz Luhrmann Gives Update on Elvis Presley Biopic After Tom Hanks' Coronavirus Diagnosis

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Mar. 20, 2020 6:35 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Coronavirus has halted yet another production. 

Following the news of Tom Hanks' coronavirus diagnosis, Baz Luhrmann, who is directing the Oscar winner in an upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, has taken to social media with an announcement on production of the film. 

The film was being shot in Australia, where Hanks and wife Rita Wilson remain in quarantine with the virus. 

"I'm sure it will come as no surprise that this is not the moment to be resuming production on the film," the Australian filmmaker said. "Please know this is in no way a reflection on our commitment to make this movie here in Queensland. In fact, we are not even taking our sets down, simply locking up the creative space over the next few days."

He continued, "I have spoken to the premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, and we all agree that right now, this is the right time for people all over the world, from all walks of life, to be at home, indoors, with their loved ones (washing our hands five times a day)."

Photos

Stars With Coronavirus

Luhrmann concluded his message on a hopeful note, writing, "All going well, we have a passionate conviction to be back here on the Gold Coast, picking up where we left off as soon as the time is right."

Baz Luhrmann, Tribeca Film Festival

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

The film, in which Hanks is set to star as Presley's longtime manager, Tom Parker, will also feature Austin Butler in the titular role. 

On March 11, amid the growing pandemic, Hanks announced publicly that he and his famous longtime wife had tested positive for coronavirus.

On March 16, amid reports that they had been released from the hospital, the Oscar winner's rep told E! News the celebrities are in quarantine in their home in Australia. 

"Hey folks," Hanks wrote on Instagram earlier this week. "Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch. Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points. But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick. I travelled here with a [Smith Corona] typewriter, one I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve. Hanx."

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick, Family

Why Kourtney Kardashian Felt Like She Was on a "Hamster Wheel" Juggling Work & Family

Next-Gen Pop, Victoria Monet, Conan Gray, Isabela Merced, Ava Max

Next-Gen Pop: The 15 Music Newcomers You Need to Know Before They Break Big

Glee Stars, Then and Now

Glee Ended 5 Years Ago: Where Is the Cast Now?

Adam Lambert

The MixtapE! Presents: Why Adam Lambert Hopes His New Music Inspires People to "Stay Positive"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, WTF widget

"Clean Freak" Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says She's "Washed Away" Her Fingerprints

Below Deck Sailing Yacht

These Travel TV Shows Will Help You Escape From Your Couch

Mariah Carey, Kelly Clarkson

Mariah Carey Has the Sweetest Response to Kelly Clarkson's Performance of "Vanishing"

TAGS/ Tom Hanks , Movies , Coronavirus , Celebrities , , Injury And Illness , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.