Kristen Bell and Her Kids Serenade Dax Shepard as He Self-Isolates Away From Home

Kristen Belland her daughters are sending love to Dax Shepard through some killer dance moves.

On Thursday, the star revealed via Instagram, "@daxshepard got back from travelling on monday. To be cautious, i asked him to stay in our friend empty apt for a few days to make sure he had to no symptoms."

As everyone is well aware, most of the world is social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 a.k.a. the coronavirus.

That being said, the Frozen star and her daughters still wanted to be somewhat close to him, even if it was only for a short time. "Today we were missing him so much, we did the only logical thing we could do. Danced outside his window to a @bensplatt and @dearevanhansen serenade," she shared.

To prove it, The Good Place actress released an actual clip of their impromptu dance party.