Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian & More Celebrity Perfumes That'll Be Your New Favorite Scent

by Emily Spain | Sat., Mar. 21, 2020 5:00 AM

National Fragrance Day is here and Hollywood's biggest stars  are here to help find your new favorite scent!

One of the best compliments to receive is when someone asks you about your perfume! Now imagine telling them that your scent is thanks to your favorite celeb. From Ariana Grande's dreamy Cloud fragrance to the 20+ perfumes by Paris Hilton, there are so many celebrity-crafted scents to add into your fragrance rotation. Not to mention, they make great gifts!

For Kim Kardashian, she started creating her luxurious collection of scents in 2009 when she released her eponymous debut perfume "Kim Kardashian." The SKIM's designer continues to release enticing fragrances and recently collaborated with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian to create special collections that look as chic as they smell. Bible!

In honor of National Fragrance Day, scroll below to check out all of the perfumes we can't help but love.

Promise by J.LO

This Jenny from the Block-approved perfume promises to make you feel powerful. J.Lo's luxurious perfume is floral woody with hints of jasmine and honeysuckle.

E-Comm: National Perfume Day
$45 Ulta Beauty
Girlfriend by Justin Bieber

Leave it to the Biebs to create a "Yummy" scent for the ladies! The unique blend of crisp mandarin, jasmine and warm vanilla orchid will inspire you to never say never.

E-Comm: National Perfume Day
$20 Amazon
Boyfriend by Kate Walsh

Dr. Addison Montgomery would definitely use this to smell good in the OR. Kate's fragrance is a delicious blend of scents including dark plum, might-blooming jasmine and vegan musk.

E-Comm: National Perfume Day
$65 Macy's $65 HSN
Cloud Eau de Parfum by Ariana Grande

If you are ready to say "Thank u, next" to your current perfume, give this one a try! With a layered blend of scents including lavender, coconut and cashmere, there will be no tears left to cry.

E-Comm: National Perfume Day
$42 Ulta Beauty
Fantasy by Britney Spears

It's Britney's perfume, Bitch! A true fantasy mixture of scents, the pop singer's perfume includes notes of cupcake, jasmine and white chocolate orchid.

E-Comm: National Perfume Day
$52 Macys
Nude by Rihanna

RiRi's third fragrance is a fruity vanilla blend with woody and skin musky notes. This perfume will make you feel like The Only Girl (In the World).

E-Comm: National Perfume Day
$28
$25 Amazon
Pink Friday by Nicki Minaj

This fragrance is what Barbie Dreams are made of with hints of Italian mandarin, star fruit and blackberry. Plus, the iconic bottle will add a touch of fun to your vanity.

E-Comm: National Perfume Day
$28 Walmart
Siren by Paris Hilton

A fragrance that includes exotic frangipani flowers with notes of sandalwood and vanilla…that's hot! The heiress is no stranger to the fragrance world with 25 unique perfumes released over the past 15 years, we definitely trust her scent expertise.

E-Comm: National Perfume Day
$19 Amazon
Diamonds Khloé Pink by KKW Fragrances

In her Diamonds fragrance collection, Kim Kardashian West made sure to get sisters Khloe and Kourtney involved. Khloé's scent features notes of morning dew accord, sun-drenched driftwood and sweet lilac blossoms.

E-Comm: National Perfume Day
$40
$28 Ulta Beauty
Killer Queen by Katy Perry

Katy Kats everywhere should add this to their cart asap! The "Never Worn White" singer's fragrance will have you smelling floral and fruity. The notes of bergamot, jasmine and plumeria will have people stopping you left and right to ask what perfume you're wearing.

Katy perry perfume, E-comm
$19 Walmart
Sofia by Sofia Vergara

A modern scent that will take you from day to night! Sofia's eponymous perfume features notes of Columbian rose, earthy woods and sandalwood.

Sofia Vergara perfume, E-comm
$19 Amazon

Now that you smell good, look your best with cozy loungewear you'll want while you work from home.

