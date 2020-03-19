Pose Star Angelica Ross Just Exposed Her Boyfriend for Having a Fiancée and Child

Angelica Ross is spilling the tea.

The Pose star took the Internet on a truly wild ride when she revealed she's no longer a single woman on Wednesday afternoon. She shared two photos of herself with her new man, along with the caption, "Finally found him and have to distance myself from him... an early test we're committed to passing. I miss you B."

However, by the next day, Angelica was once again back on the market. Turns out, her new boo wasn't available for the taking. 

She shared with fans, "The internet is AMAZING. I've been talking to the mother of his son and fiancé all morning. #PlotTwist!"

Ross further elaborated on the turn of events by retweeting this explanation from a follower: "For those who don't get it. Queen Angelica found this man and was dating. She posted this on Twitter and we all REJOICED in excitement. Twitter FBI probably saw the tweet and told Angelica this man has a kid and is engaged. Angelica was talking to his fiancé all morning."

"Basically," she added. 

Of course, the Internet wants to know all the details, but Angelica is keeping mum for now. She teased that she "just might spill the full tea" on an Instagram Live on Thursday night. 

The good news is the 39-year-old's followers are providing her "with some very VERY much needed laughs." 

One tweet that warranted a like from the star? This gem: "Not even a pandemic can stop men from being trash."

