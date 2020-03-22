Celebrities' Favorite Drugstore Beauty Finds

Getty Images/E! Illustration
by Emily Spain & Mike Vulpo | Sun., Mar. 22, 2020 6:00 AM
Getty Images/E! Illustration
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Celebrities: They're just like us!
Not all of us can afford to get the latest Hollywood must-have beauty products and treatments. But as it turns out, celebrities love drugstore products just as much as us.
From cotton rounds to Olay moisturizer, getting that red carpet glow doesn't have to be expensive or time consuming.
Now more than ever, consumers are all about finding self-care products on a budget. And with many stores temporarily closing their doors amid the Coronavirus, drug stores have never been more essential for everyday items.
Scroll below to see what Hollywood's familiar faces endorse when it comes to drugstore beauty products. You may be surprised at how relatable their picks are.
When celebrating her ASOS collection, Delilah Bella Hamlin revealed one of her favorite drugstore products. "Honestly, I only use Aquaphor on my lips," she shared.
"Ever since a dermatologist told me to use it in high school, I use Cetaphil. It is the base of everything," Rebecca Black shared with E! News at Sofia Richie x Rolla's Jeans launch party. I think it's one of the most important steps of your beauty routine in getting makeup off before you go to bed. I don't wear any makeup when I go to bed."
"I love Neutrogena Face Wipes. I used 12 a day at least. I went through one pack a day during Fashion Week," supermodel Amelia Gray Hamlin shared with us while celebrating the Sofia Richie x Rolla's Jeans launch party.
"I use it all," Heather Morris told E! News at Monster Jam while praising Jessica Alba's Honest Company. "Now that it is in Target, it's my go-to for sure."
"The only thing I use to take my makeup off is Vita Coco Coconut Oil," Daphne Oz shared with us. "I wet my face, I warm up Coconut Oil between my palms and rub it all over my face. I take it off with a warm, wet wash cloth and it's beyond. It's psycho how fast it is and it's so efficient."
While attending Monster Jam at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., Beverly Mitchell shared her love for Olay's moisturizer, which doubles as a sunscreen.
"I love Neutrogena makeup remover wipes. I like KIND bars because they sell them at almost every drugstore. Sour Patch watermelon are my favorites," Tess Holliday shared with us at Monster Jam when revealing her drugstore favorites. "I love Cotton Rounds because you always need those too."
What's Delilah Belle Hamlin's secret for always smelling fresh? According to the supermodel, Secret Deodorant always comes through.
Still looking for beauty finds to add to your collection! These are the oils you should add to your routine ASAP.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?