Celebrities' Favorite Drugstore Beauty Finds

by Emily Spain & Mike Vulpo | Sun., Mar. 22, 2020 6:00 AM

Celebrities: They're just like us!

Not all of us can afford to get the latest Hollywood must-have beauty products and treatments. But as it turns out, celebrities love drugstore products just as much as us.

From cotton rounds to Olay moisturizer, getting that red carpet glow doesn't have to be expensive or time consuming.

Now more than ever, consumers are all about finding self-care products on a budget. And with many stores temporarily closing their doors amid the Coronavirus, drug stores have never been more essential for everyday items.

Scroll below to see what Hollywood's familiar faces endorse when it comes to drugstore beauty products. You may be surprised at how relatable their picks are.

Read

Oscars 2020 Drugstore Beauty: These Stars Shined in Affordable Products

Aquaphor Repair

When celebrating her ASOS collection, Delilah Bella Hamlin revealed one of her favorite drugstore products. "Honestly, I only use Aquaphor on my lips," she shared. 

Aquaphor, E-comm
$8 Walmart
Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser

"Ever since a dermatologist told me to use it in high school, I use Cetaphil. It is the base of everything," Rebecca Black shared with E! News at Sofia Richie x Rolla's Jeans launch party. I think it's one of the most important steps of your beauty routine in getting makeup off before you go to bed. I don't wear any makeup when I go to bed."

Ecomm: Hollywood Drugstore Beauty
$14 Ulta
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes

"I love Neutrogena Face Wipes. I used 12 a day at least. I went through one pack a day during Fashion Week," supermodel Amelia Gray Hamlin shared with us while celebrating the Sofia Richie x Rolla's Jeans launch party.

ESC: Khloe Kardashian Drugstore Beauty
$9 Walmart
Honest Beauty Liquid Lipstick

"I use it all," Heather Morris told E! News at Monster Jam while praising Jessica Alba's Honest Company. "Now that it is in Target, it's my go-to for sure."

Ecomm: Hollywood Drugstore Beauty
$15 Honest Company
Vita Coco Organic Virgin Coconut Oil

"The only thing I use to take my makeup off is Vita Coco Coconut Oil," Daphne Oz shared with us. "I wet my face, I warm up Coconut Oil between my palms and rub it all over my face. I take it off with a warm, wet wash cloth and it's beyond. It's psycho how fast it is and it's so efficient."

E-Commerce: Drugstore Beauty, Daphne Oz
$9 Target $13 Amazon
Olay Regenerist Whip Face Moisturizer SPF 25

While attending Monster Jam at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., Beverly Mitchell shared her love for Olay's moisturizer, which doubles as a sunscreen.

E-Commerce: Drugstore Beauty
$29 Walmart
Cotton Rounds

"I love Neutrogena makeup remover wipes. I like KIND bars because they sell them at almost every drugstore. Sour Patch watermelon are my favorites," Tess Holliday shared with us at Monster Jam when revealing her drugstore favorites. "I love Cotton Rounds because you always need those too."

E-Commerce: Drugstore Beauty
$5 Target
Secret Deodorant, Vanilla Scent

What's Delilah Belle Hamlin's secret for always smelling fresh? According to the supermodel, Secret Deodorant always comes through. 

Secret Deodorant, E-comm
$5 Walmart

Still looking for beauty finds to add to your collection! These are the oils you should add to your routine ASAP. 

