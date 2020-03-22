Celebrities' Favorite Drugstore Beauty Finds

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Celebrities: They're just like us!
Not all of us can afford to get the latest Hollywood must-have beauty products and treatments. But as it turns out, celebrities love drugstore products just as much as us.
From cotton rounds to Olay moisturizer, getting that red carpet glow doesn't have to be expensive or time consuming.
Now more than ever, consumers are all about finding self-care products on a budget. And with many stores temporarily closing their doors amid the Coronavirus, drug stores have never been more essential for everyday items.
Scroll below to see what Hollywood's familiar faces endorse when it comes to drugstore beauty products. You may be surprised at how relatable their picks are.
Aquaphor Repair
When celebrating her ASOS collection, Delilah Bella Hamlin revealed one of her favorite drugstore products. "Honestly, I only use Aquaphor on my lips," she shared.
Olay Ultra Moisture Body Wash with Vitamin B3 Complex
"No matter what city I'm in, I can always go pick it up. It's easily accessible. With my schedule sometimes, I have to be honest, I'm not always putting moisturizer on as much as I should," Olay partner KeKe Palmer shared. "So with this body wash, I can still look moisturized—and not ashy—because of the oil it has in it. It's just an easy go-to."
Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser
"Ever since a dermatologist told me to use it in high school, I use Cetaphil. It is the base of everything," Rebecca Black shared with E! News at Sofia Richie x Rolla's Jeans launch party. I think it's one of the most important steps of your beauty routine in getting makeup off before you go to bed. I don't wear any makeup when I go to bed."
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes
"I love Neutrogena Face Wipes. I used 12 a day at least. I went through one pack a day during Fashion Week," supermodel Amelia Gray Hamlin shared with us while celebrating the Sofia Richie x Rolla's Jeans launch party.
Honest Beauty Liquid Lipstick
"I use it all," Heather Morris told E! News at Monster Jam while praising Jessica Alba's Honest Company. "Now that it is in Target, it's my go-to for sure."
Vita Coco Organic Virgin Coconut Oil
"The only thing I use to take my makeup off is Vita Coco Coconut Oil," Daphne Oz shared with us. "I wet my face, I warm up Coconut Oil between my palms and rub it all over my face. I take it off with a warm, wet wash cloth and it's beyond. It's psycho how fast it is and it's so efficient."
Cotton Rounds
"I love Neutrogena makeup remover wipes. I like KIND bars because they sell them at almost every drugstore. Sour Patch watermelon are my favorites," Tess Holliday shared with us at Monster Jam when revealing her drugstore favorites. "I love Cotton Rounds because you always need those too."
