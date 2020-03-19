Geri Halliwell's Iconic Spice Girls Dress Would Not Have Been the Same Without Her

When Spice Girls fans think of Geri Halliwell, one particular dress likely comes to mind.

In 1997 on the Brit Awards stage, the songstress stepped out with her famed group mates donning a mini dress emblazoned with the Union Jack, the national flag of the United Kingdom. The dress has since become a symbol of Halliwell as a Spice Girl, but as the star recalled in an interview with Vogue, she was the brains behind the final design.

As she told the magazine, she was presented with a black Gucci dress before the awards show, which she described was akin to the shape of '50s bathing suit Marilyn Monroe might have worn. However, it was "not really saying much" and given the British-focused event, Halliwell thought to incorporate the flag.

Since she thought cutting up flags was frowned upon, she grabbed a tea towel with the same flag design and had her sister sew it on top of the dress.