Preview the First Top Chef All Stars L.A. Quickfire Challenge Before Tonight's Premiere!

The season 17 premiere of Top Chef All Stars L.A. is tonight at 10 p.m. on Bravo, and fans are sure to recognize some—if not all—of the contestants competing at another chance to win the title of Top Chef.

Also returning are fan-favorite judges Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons. Throughout the season, they'll be joined by celeb guest judges Kelly Clarkson, Ali Wong, Randall Park, Jon Favreau, Danny Trejo and more.

Before you tune in to the new season of the award-winning cooking competition, get a sneak peek of everything to come in the preview clip below. Even better, you can also get a tour of the house and kitchen, watch the very first quickfire challenge of the season and reacquaint yourself with all of the chefs set to compete!