Cozy Loungewear You'll Want While Working From Home: Lou & Grey, Soma, Anthropologie & More

by Carolin Lehmann | Thu., Mar. 19, 2020 10:42 AM
It can be oh-so-tempting to stay in your pajamas all day when working from home, but that makes it all the easier to doze off while typing from bed. Yes, some structure will need to be implemented into your life once you start working from home, but we don't mean sitting on your couch wearing business casual in a full face of make-up all day. Enter: loungewear. It's the perfect middle ground between not caring at all and feeling uncomfortable.
"Comfort and versatility are important," Soma senior vice president of merchandise and design Vanessa Dusold told E! about at-home work-wear. "Many people are often more productive when there's time for breaks between calls to stretch or take a quick walk, so look for pieces that are both cozy and functional."
You can work from home in the below items from Lou & Grey, Splendid, Soma, and more, yet also look presentable when answering the door or taking a lunchtime stroll. So, take a work break to do some online shopping!
Sweatpants are a must for working from home, and these joggers don't look sloppy by any means. You can head out for a walk or to the grocery store in these during your lunch break without looking out of place.
Don't let your feet grow cold! These sheep fur slippers will keep them cozy all day long.
A matching sweat-set is a great option for working from home, and you'll look presentable if anyone comes to the door. We love the tie-dye print of this Free People set.
Speaking of sets, how sweet is this one with ruffled edges? We love its slightly off the shoulder top with bell sleeves and flattering shorts.
An everyday T is essential for lounging at home, and this one has a cute print to boot. Its hand tie-dyed, so each shirt is unique.
The abstract camo print on this pullover with matching leggings is super special. We love the color scheme.
The matching leggings have a sporty stripe detail. You can of course pair them with a variety of other tops, too.
Just because you wear a D cup or more does not mean you need to forgo comfy bralettes. This one is designed especially for bustier babes up to a size 38DDD.
You can't go wrong with a soft cotton pair of joggers. We love the olive hue of this cropped option.
There's no need to give up on fashion just because you're working from home. This cropped top with a collar is decidedly chic in orange. Plus, it's super soft and buttery in Lou & Grey's Signaturesoft fabric.
Throw on this effortless sweatshirt available in plus sizes any time you catch a chill. It's made of cotton, so it's super breathable.
If it's still cold out where you live, go for a long-sleeve co-ord. This one cinches you at the waist and comes in a cheerful spring sage shade.
These pull-on shorts in a breathable linen-blend come in a relaxed fit that's super comfortable. Plus, they pair with most anything.
