Cozy Loungewear You'll Want While Working From Home: Lou & Grey, Soma, Anthropologie & More

It can be oh-so-tempting to stay in your pajamas all day when working from home, but that makes it all the easier to doze off while typing from bed. Yes, some structure will need to be implemented into your life once you start working from home, but we don't mean sitting on your couch wearing business casual in a full face of make-up all day. Enter: loungewear. It's the perfect middle ground between not caring at all and feeling uncomfortable.

"Comfort and versatility are important," Soma senior vice president of merchandise and design Vanessa Dusold told E! about at-home work-wear. "Many people are often more productive when there's time for breaks between calls to stretch or take a quick walk, so look for pieces that are both cozy and functional."

You can work from home in the below items from Lou & Grey, Splendid, Soma, and more, yet also look presentable when answering the door or taking a lunchtime stroll. So, take a work break to do some online shopping!