Tom Hanks' Sister Says He's "Not Great, But Still OK" After Coronavirus Diagnosis

A week after Tom Hanks shared his coronavirus diagnosis, another family member is weighing in.

On March 11, the Oscar winner and his famous longtime wife Rita Wilson revealed publicly they had tested positive for the virus sweeping the world.

"Hello, folks. @ritawilson and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," the actor of Forest Gump and Cast Away fame wrote.

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We'll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!"

Since then, the actor has sporadically taken to social media with updates for his fans, including that they were in isolation and "are taking it one-day-at-a-time."